WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Washington State Department of Commerce has been awarded over $23 million by the Department of Energy's Grid Deployment Office as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced the $23,427,961 in funding for Washington to improve the resilience of its power grid against wildfires, extreme weather, and other natural disasters on August 29.
“The climate crisis is on our doorstep—and families in Washington state are seeing its challenges firsthand, from extreme temperatures to increasingly dangerous wildfires,” said Senator Murray in a press release announcing the funding.
Murray went on to say that “as climate-related natural disasters become more frequent and more severe, we need to be doing everything we can to make sure our energy grid can handle the increased strain. Making our grid more resilient and more able to withstand extreme weather events is absolutely critical to ensuring that families in Washington state aren’t left in the dark or in dangerous temperatures when disaster strikes—so I’m proud to have worked to secure this essential funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.