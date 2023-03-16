KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation's 23rd Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast is March 16 at 7:30 a.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

The annual breakfast raises funds to support cancer patients and their families and is an opportunity for the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center to share updates on their work and service within the community.

All funds raised at the Cancer Crushing Breakfast stay local to support patients and their families in the Tri-Cities area according to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation offers support services and resources for cancer patients and their families from screenings and the diagnosis of cancer through all stages of treatment, care and recovery.