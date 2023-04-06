Many millennials are reaching the age where they are getting ready to settle down, form households, and have children—all of which require more space, and for many, buying property. Millennials are also deep enough into their careers to accumulate savings and pay off student loans, a significant barrier to homeownership. Yet while median millennial income has increased in the last four years, dwindling supply and soaring demand have contributed to an unprecedented rise in housing costs. As a result, spending more on home purchases is a necessity for some, especially in certain markets. To determine the locations where millennials are buying the most expensive homes, researchers compared the median purchase price in 2021 for millennial homebuyers to all homebuyers, then ranked metros and states accordingly.