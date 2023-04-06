OLYMPIA, Wash.- A $24.2 million investment from the Department of Commerce will support homeownership opportunities throughout Washington state.
“A focus on homeownership is important to address the lack of affordable housing throughout Washington,” said Commerce Acting Director Kendrick Stewart.
The funded projects will create 242 new homeownership opportunities by building new homes and townhomes and expanding down payment assistance according to a Department of Commerce press release.
A complete list of applicants that will be receiving funding and the approved projects is available through the Department of Commerce.
According to today's press release Commerce receives state capital funding to invest with eligible agencies that assist low-income households in achieving homeownership through down payment assistance, self-help construction and limited equity co-operatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.