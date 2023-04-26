RICHLAND, Wash.- The William Wiley Elementary School is set to open a time capsule that was buried in 1999 by the first class of students the school hosted.
Past and present students, families and community members are invited to watch the capsule be opened on May 3.
“We can’t wait to welcome the community to Wiley,” says Paul Chartrand, principal of William Wiley Elementary. “There are a lot of excited students waiting to see what is inside.”
The William Wiley Elementary gym will host the event starting at 6 p.m. to celebrate the growth the school has seen since it first enrolled 530 students in 1999.
