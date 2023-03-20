WASHINGTON- The Community Wildfire Defense Grant is funding 14 projects to reduce wildfire risks in the state of Washington. The money will go to communities to make a wildfire plan including key roadmaps and immediate actions to lower wildfire risks.
Two Central Waashington communities will receive funding from the grant.
$2,700,875 has been granted to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and Hazardous Fuels Reduction. A proposed project aims to treat nearly 1,000 acres of land in the South-West corner of the Yakama Reservation. A combination of hand crews, heavy equipment and prescribed fire will be carried out through 2028.
The Kittitas County Conservation District and Kittitas County Resilient Landscapes will receive $10,000,000 for mitigation projects in the area. The funding will create more resilient communities and forests in the area with 92% of funds lined up for on-the-ground fuels work.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) approved the grant as Washington's wildfire seasons are getting longer and harsher.
“These federal dollars are just the first of more to come as we continue to build on the investments we need to protect our infrastructure and to keep Washington state’s precious natural resources safe from destructive wildfires," said Senator Murray.
