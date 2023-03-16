TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Heritage University has announced a $250,000 investment in scholarships for students pursuing careers as principals in the K-12 school system in Washington through its Principal Certification Program.
The “Heritage University Educational Leaders Scholarship” will provide $5,000 to qualified educators who are admitted into the university’s Principal Certification Program according to a press release from the University.
Applications for the Principal Certification Program are now open through Heritage or by calling the College of Education at 509-865-8650.
“We know that demand for qualified principals in small towns is acute,” said Dr. Bergevin, Chair of Educational Administration at Heritage.
Heritage's Principal Certification Program allows students to receive the benefit of a live cohort model with minimal travel required. Participants who successfully complete the program will be eligible for Washington State Principal Certification according to Heritage's press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.