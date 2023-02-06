OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) have partnered to distribute $250,000 in grants for arts-based programming at the four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program.
“We’re passionate about improving quality of life through the arts, and I cannot wait to see the impact that this funding will have on the residents," said Bryan Bales, USMC veteran and ArtsWA’s Wellness, Arts, and the Military (WAM) program manager.
Grant funds will provide Veterans residing in a State Veterans Home, or receiving services in the Transitional Housing Program, new opportunities to participate in arts programs according to a WDVA press release announcing the funding.
“Whether the wound be of the body or the mind, creative expression is a critical component of recovery,” said Karen Hanan, ArtsWA Executive Director.
Four state Veteran homes in Washington:
- Washington Soldier's Home, Orting, WA.
- Washington Veterans Home, Port Orchard, WA.
- Spokane Veterans Home, Spokane, WA.
- Walla Walla Veterans Home, Walla Walla, WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.