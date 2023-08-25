SPOKANE, Wash.- On August 25, 2023, United States Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Eastern Washington completed "Operation Centennial Trail"
During a two-week span law enforcement partners apprehended violent fugitives and repeat offenders that were a risk to public safety.
According to The U.S. Department of justice, offenders were arrested on warrants for violent crimes or crimes against children.
26 offenders were arrested and booked into several detention facilities across Eastern Washington.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the goal of "Operation Centennial Trail" was to reduce violent crime in Eastern Washington.
Craig Thayer, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington stated, “The tremendous cooperative efforts of all the law enforcement agencies that participated in this violent offender warrant operation have made our communities safer by bringing these wanted offenders into the court systems to account for their alleged offenses”.
Operation Centennial Trail was completed with the aid of several agencies including, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Brewster Police, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Colville Tribal Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police, Washington State Department of Corrections, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, District of Idaho United States Marshals, and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
