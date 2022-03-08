26-year-old Sunnyside man jailed; blown stop sign leads to fatal crash

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. —
Around 5:40 p.m. on March 7, several agencies responded to a collision on the intersection of Vanbelle Road and Washout Road in Sunnyside. Upon responders’ arrival, a 2000 Dodge Durango and a 2001 Nissan Frontier were off the road.
The only person inside the Frontier was identified as 44-year-old J. Calderon from Sunnyside, who was dead when responders arrived. It is suspected he died on impact.
Current investigation reports that Calderon was headed north on Washout Road when the Durango was headed east on Vanbelle Road. It was reportedly driven by 26-year-old David Gomez-Perez from Sunnyside.
According to reports, Gomez-Perez was speeding and had ignored a stop sign when he hit the Nissan near the driver’s door, bending the frame.
Gomez-Perez was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide. YCSO reports there is evidence that Gomez-Perez was intoxicated.
The collision is under investigation.
