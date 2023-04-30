KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The 26th annual Gem and Mineral Show took place at the Benton County Fairgrounds this weekend. With 16 dealers, 40 member displays, demonstrations, and silent auctions, there was something for everyone.
The event was a big hit with families, and there were plenty of activities to keep children entertained. Visitors were able to see fossils, meteorites and all kinds of gem jewelry.
We spoke to one of the vendors, who was delighted to share her passion for these natural wonders with visitors.
"It's all about learning the amazing things that happen organically in nature," she said. "I love educating people on the rocks and teaching them where they come from and all about them in general.”
