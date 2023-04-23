UNION GAP, Wash. – The Central Washington Ag Museum hosted the 26th annual Old Steel Car Show on April 23.
The Old Steel Car Show, which has been running for over a quarter-century, was an opportunity for the community to experience over 200 unique vintage cars and other vehicles.
The event also included food vendors as well as museum demonstrations to showcase the history of cars and their evolution over the years.
Trophies were also awarded to the best cars on display and visitors had the chance to win door prizes and drawings for themed baskets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.