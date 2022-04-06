KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Aaron James Hill in connection with a hit-and-run from early February.
28-year-old Nyellie Perez from Kennewick was walking across the 5000 block of W Clearwater Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on February 6 when she was hit by a car. The driver fled, leaving the car on scene. DNA was recovered from the car.
Perez died at Harborview Medical Center on February 25, where she had been in a coma.
KPD detectives and the Traffic Unit investigated the case, eventually developing probable cause for Hill’s arrest. KPD worked with the US Marshals Task Force to find Hill on April 6.
Hill was booked into Benton County Jail for a felony hit-and-run charge, one other felony and six misdemeanors. His bail was set at a total of $509,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.