RICHLAND, Wash.-The 27th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival is September 1-3 in Howard Amon Park.
Sponsored by the Three Rivers Folklife Society and the City of Richland the three-day event features over 100 local, regional and national musical across a range of genres, from acoustic folk and indie rock to Celtic, bluegrass and more.
A concert from local bands and solo artists will start the weekend off at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 1 on the North Stage and two days full of music and events will follow.
Tumbleweed Music Festival events:
- River Stage featuring music and storytelling geared toward children and families for the first three hours of Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.
- Open mic stage for attendees to showcase their singing skills.
- Free music and dance workshops.
- Indoor dance and sing-along stage in the Community Center.
- Arts and crafts.
- Food.
- Songwriting contest based on the Festival theme of "good times."
- Tumbleweed benefit concert on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 p.m. on the North Stage featuring three acts ($15).
- Theme concert on Sunday evening.
- Contra dance in the Community Center on Sunday, September 3 at 8 p.m. with a live band ($10)
