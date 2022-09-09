PORTLAND, Ore.-
Oregon utility companies are currently cutting power to some customers in western Oregon, due to high winds and wildfire danger.
Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power customers will be affected by the outages.
PGE's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" began in the morning on Friday, September, 9th.
According to PGE's website, as of 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September, 9th, there are 641 total outages stretching from the Portland area south to Salem. The current outages are affecting 21,563 customers.
Pacific Power released a statement Friday, saying: "Some areas we serve are at an increased risk of catastrophic wildfires. As a safety precaution, electricity could be turned off in wildfire high risk areas during extreme weather events for public safety in an effort to prevent a fast-moving, hard to fight wildfire."
According to Pacific Power's website, as of Friday, September, 9th at 1 p.m. they have cut power to 7,235 customers.
Concerned Pacific Power customers should call 1-888-221-7070.
PGE and Pacific Power hope to have power restored to all customers, weather and fires permitting, by Saturday night.
