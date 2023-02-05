YAKIMA, Wash. —
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of E. Beech St.
When Yakima Police Officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the house.
People were in the home at the time and were interviewed by police.
According to YPD, the man broke into the house with a gun. One of the residents fought back and shot the man. The man later died.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are helping investigate. The two people who were home at the time were later interviewed by the detectives.
YPD says the two were released after the Criminal Investigation Division spoke with the Yakima County Prosecutors Office.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
