ZILLAH, Wash. —
29-year-old Kenia Estrada-Rochin pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 60-year-old Jorge Alberto Villafan in the Yakima County Courthouse yesterday afternoon. He was killed on November 4, 2020 off of Eagle Peak Road in Zillah.
According to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic, Villafan and Estrada-Rochin were in an intimate relationship prior to his death. He was married but had been separated from his wife for a couple years. Estrada-Rochin said they had been together for several years.
Brusic said Estrada-Rochin owed Villafan a significant amount of money, serving as motive for the murder.
She had originally claimed that Villafan was killed by another man at the scene. Investigators have been unable to prove another person was involved.
According to Brusic, police have not spoken to this person she claims is an accomplice, but if anyone else was involved, he likely fled the state.
Estrada-Rochin has been in custody since 2020 and was offered a plea settlement. She was sentenced to 204 months in prison; 180 months for second-degree murder and an additional 24 months for deadly weapon enhancement, due to the two firearms found on scene.
