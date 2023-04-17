YAKIMA, Wash.- The 29th annual YWCA Leadership Luncheon is set for 12 p.m. on April 17 at the Yakima Convention Center.
The leadership luncheon is a chance for community members, leaders, local businesses and government representatives to come together to support women and girls in the community.
According to the YWCA funds raised through the luncheon will help YWCA Yakima provide and expand its programs to improve the health and safety of women, children and families.
Best selling author and domestic violence survivor Stephanie Land will speak at the Leadership Luncheon. Her memoir Maid recounts her personal experience as a single mother and the economic struggles of domestic work.
