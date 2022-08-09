KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The second annual Back To School Backpack Drive, sponsored by Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson and Soul Patrol motorcycle club, is underway.
The drive to collect unopened school supplies, backpacks, and teaching supplies started July, 26th and runs through August, 26th.
All of the donated supplies will be donated to Vista Elementary and Kiona-Benton Elementary.
For more information on where to donate, check here
