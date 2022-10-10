TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week.
Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview.
College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Chief Joseph Middle School, Richland. Wednesday, October, 12, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grandview Medical Dental Clinic, Grandview. Thursday, October, 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.