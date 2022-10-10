Three mobile markets will be held around the region this week.

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week.

Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview.

Second Harvest and Numerica to give out gift cards for donations

College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chief Joseph Middle School, Richland. Wednesday, October, 12, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grandview Medical Dental Clinic, Grandview. Thursday, October, 13, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.