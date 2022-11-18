RICHLAND, Wash.-
Second Harvest is hosting a mobile market at 1110 Stevens Drive in Richland on November, 18.
The drive-thru market will distribute non-perishable and fresh foods to up to 250 families (while supplies last).
The food is available for anyone in need and no documentation or identification is required to receive food.
According to Second Harvest, mobile markets bring food directly to high-need communities throughout the inland northwest. Since 2006 they have provided fresh produce and other groceries at no cost to those experiencing food insecurity.
