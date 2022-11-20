2nd Harvest prepares for its seventh annual Turkey Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 2nd Harvest prepared for its seventh annual Turkey Drive with about 100 volunteers helping packing boxes with a full Thanksgiving meal on Sunday.
Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor for the food drive and U-Pull-It Auto Parts will match $15,000 in donations to 2nd Harvest to help offset the cost of the drive. STCU helped sponsor the box packing for the event.
The Philanthropy Manager at 2nd Harvest Jean Tucker said each box is 42 pounds and can feed a family of four people. The nonprofit will host three distributions leading up to Thanksgiving to help families in need around the Yakima Valley and Tri-cities.
On Monday, 2nd Harvest will host its distributions in Sunnyside and Yakima. The Sunnyside distribution will be at 31211 Yakima Valley Highway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They'll have enough boxes for about 700 families.
The Yakima distribution will be located at the fairgrounds at 1301 South Fair Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will distribute about 700 boxes.
On Tuesday, 2nd Harvest will host its distribution in Kennewick from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will distribute enough boxes for 1,000 families.
Tucker said 2nd Harvest's partnering food banks have reported up to a 45% increase in need for food services in the past few months because of rising inflation and lingering pandemic aftermath.
"Our turkey drive is even more important this year, where it will really put some smiles on faces when people are gathered around the table," Tucker said.
She added if it weren't for 2nd Harvest's Turkey Drive those families may not be able to afford a nice holiday meal.
"Last year, I had a number of people tell me that if it weren't for this Thanksgiving meal box, they would've had hot dogs or whatever is in the cupboard," Tucker said. "This is really allowing families to celebrate in the traditional way with a beautiful meal and spend some quality time together without worrying where it's coming from."
If you'd like to help support the Turkey Drive, 2nd Harvest is still taking donations to help with the cost of the drive. A $30 donation pays for one meal for a family in need.
