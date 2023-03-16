PILOT ROCK, Ore.-
The Blue Mountain Narcotics Enforcement Team (BENT) seized a large amount of illegal drugs during the execution of a search warrant at a home in Pilot Rock on March 14.
BENT has been investigating a drug trafficking ring operating in Umatilla and Morrow Counties for the past year according to a press release announcing the drug bust.
BENT and the Pilot Rock Police Department served the search warrant around 11:25 a.m. on March 14. According to today's press release 4.5 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 3,000 suspected fentanyl pills, a large amount of cash, 3 guns, scales, packing materials and items associated with the distribution of illegal drugs were seized during the search.
The two owners of the home were booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of distribution of controlled substances and illegal possession of firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.