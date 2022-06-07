$3.5 million in grants available for Washington communities

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The Washington Department of Commerce is partnering with the Washington Festivals and Events Association to give away $3.5 million in grants for small community festivals and events.
The application portal for the grants can be accessed through CommerceGrants.com and opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
The program supports "legacy" events, festivals, civic and holiday celebrations, cultural and heritage events, music festivals, and street and arts fairs that have taken place for more than five years in communities with less than 100,000 people.
Grants are designed to either restart and stabilize these legacy festivals and events that were suspended in 2020 and 2021, recover from disruptions and losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or both. Covered expenses include deposits on infrastructure (security, temporary fencing, staging, lights, sound equipment, etc.) and staff and labor costs. Grants range from $5,000 to $35,000. Award amounts are based on need and demonstrated losses.
There are four application information seminars across Washington state:
- June 8: Noon, Meydenbauer Event Center, Bellevue
- June 9: Noon, Hotel Windrow, Ellensburg
- June 13: 8 a.m., Farmhouse Restaurant, Mt. Vernon. 1 p.m. Tri-Cities Convention Center, Kennewick.
- June 14: 10 a.m., Gonzaga University, Hemmingson Center, Spokane
You do not have to attend a seminar to apply for these grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.