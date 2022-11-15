WA state infrastructure

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

November, 15, marks the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Over the past year Washington state has received $3.7 billion in funding for infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to freight, ports, and rails.

"This is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure and it couldn't have come at a more crucial time. In the 12 months since the BIL was passed, $3.7 billion has been put to work in communities across Washington," U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.

In the past year 495 different infrastructure projects in Washington have received funds, including:

$17 million to reduce carbon emissions at the Port of Seattle's Terminal 5.

$16 million to expand the rail corridor at the Port of Longview.

$11.8 million for a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

$25 million for a new hybrid Lummi Island ferry.

In total Washington state will receive $7.6 billion in transportation funding.

"These projects will repair crumbling roads and bridges, help buses run on time, and eliminate freight bottlenecks to lower shipping costs," Senator Cantwell said.