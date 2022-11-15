OLYMPIA, Wash.-
November, 15, marks the one-year anniversary of President Biden signing the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Over the past year Washington state has received $3.7 billion in funding for infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to freight, ports, and rails.
"This is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure and it couldn't have come at a more crucial time. In the 12 months since the BIL was passed, $3.7 billion has been put to work in communities across Washington," U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.
In the past year 495 different infrastructure projects in Washington have received funds, including:
$17 million to reduce carbon emissions at the Port of Seattle's Terminal 5.
$16 million to expand the rail corridor at the Port of Longview.
$11.8 million for a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
$25 million for a new hybrid Lummi Island ferry.
In total Washington state will receive $7.6 billion in transportation funding.
"These projects will repair crumbling roads and bridges, help buses run on time, and eliminate freight bottlenecks to lower shipping costs," Senator Cantwell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.