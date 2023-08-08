SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded early on the morning of August 8 along the pass.
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), which monitors earthquakes and volcanoes in Washington and Oregon, the quake hit around 3:17 a.m. northeast of Fall City.
Several people in the area reported being woken up by the earthquake. There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries in the area.
Those who live in the area are being asked to fill out a "Did you feel it?" report from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
