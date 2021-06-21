3 car accident sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK - Three vehicles were involved in an accident this morning on the corner of 4th Ave. and Edison St. just before 6 A.M. this morning.
Kennewick Police said the accident happened because one vehicle ran a red light, but they are not sure which vehicle ran the light.
The accident caused one truck to flip upside down leading to the driver being taken to the hospital for their injuries. Nobody else was severely injured.
The accident was cleaned up shortly after it happened, but the traffic lights will be down for a few more hours this morning.
This is a developing story as police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, this means information may change so we will be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.