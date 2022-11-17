PASCO, Wash.-
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a three-car injury collision east of Pasco on the morning of November, 17.
The chain-reaction collision happened in the eastbound lane of I-182 just east of Pasco.
According to a WSP press release, the first car, driven by a 57-year-old Benton City woman, hit the second car, driven by a 72-year-old Pasco woman, who then hit a car driven by a 22-year-old Pasco woman.
The driver of the first car was transported to the hospital, the other two drivers were not injured.
According to the WSP the driver that started the chain-reaction could be facing negligent driving charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.