3 car collision in Kennewick cause by DUI driver

KENNEWICK, WA - Minor injury 3 car collision caused by a DUI driver on Sunday in Kennewick, according to Kennewick Police Department.
KPD and Kennewick Fire Department were called out to W Columbia Dr and N Fruitland St.
Officers completed the investigation and determined an involved driver was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest for DUI.
Another driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-13927. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at KPD Tips.
