FINLEY, Wash.-
UPDATE.1-2-22.
1:28 p.m.
According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic.
12:59 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley.
According to the WSP minor injuries were sustained in the accident.
Traffic is down to one lane at this time and drivers should avoid the area if possible.
