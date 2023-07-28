Moxee hop festival
East Valley Community Enhancement Association

MOXEE, Wash.- The Moxee Hop Festival is set for August 3-5 in Moxee City Park with a weekend full of family friendly events.

Put on by the East Valley Community Enhancement Association the Hop Festival will feature food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment, games and more.

Moxee Hop Festival Events:

  • Beer Garden. 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.
  • Fireworks display on Friday, August 4.
  • Pancake breakfast. 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 5.
  • Parade. 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5.
  • Hop Fest 5K on Saturday, August 5.
  • Moxee Hop Festival Volleyball Grass Bash, on Saturday, August 5.
  • Free Family Swim at the Moxee Pool. 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 5.
  • 27 food vendors throughout the park.
  • Interactive games for kids (with purchase of $20 wristband).
  • Live music in the beer garden.
  • Music and Karaoke at the Family Stage.

For more information on the Moxee Hop Festival please contact Lisa Sharples, Treasurer, and Board member of EVCEA, at 1-509-594-7937.