YAKIMA, Wash.-
10:45 a.m.
YPD has released the name of the suspected shooter and some photos have also been released.
Jarid Haddock is believed to be the individual in the current standoff with law enforcement on the 3400 block of Birchfield.
According to court documents 21-year-old Jarid Haddock has charges dating back to 2020 for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction.
Haddock was stopped in a stolen car that was taken while it was warming up. Haddock tried to run from the scene, but was arrested.
Court documents from 2021 show that Haddock completed a diversion program and the case was dismissed.
According to the Yakima County Coroner's Office one of the three shooting victims was a male. One autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday and the remaining two are set for Thursday.
10:00 a.m.
The suspect's mom is on scene of the SWAT standoff and has been communicating with the suspect barricaded in the house through a loudspeaker.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) also has a drone in the air above the scene.
A NonStop Local reporter at the scene reports that law enforcement may be deploying flash bangs in the home.
UPDATE. 8:35 a.m.
The suspect wanted in connection to this morning's shooting on Nob Hill Blvd has been located at a house on the 3400 block of West Birchfield.
Police and SWAT units are on scene. The suspect has not yet been arrested.
6:45 a.m.
According to Yakima Police 3 people are dead after an early morning shooting on Nob Hill Blvd and a fourth person has been injured.
The suspect reportedly shot into a silver or gray Chrysler sedan, striking an individual in the car. The suspect then got in the car and drove away from the scene.
According to the YPD the condition of the fourth victim is unknow.
YPD Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found three gunshot victims.
According to YPD's initial investigation the shooting appears to be random. The suspect fired inside the Circle K and then moved across the street to the Arco station and fired into a car. The suspect then left eastbound on Nob Hill Blvd.
The suspect is not in custody and is considered dangerous. They are believed to be in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan according to the YPD.
Police do have surveillance video from inside the Circle K and eye witness accounts.
Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate the shooting.
According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.