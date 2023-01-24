YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE. 8:35
The suspect wanted in connection to this morning's shooting on Nob Hill Blvd has been located at a house on the 3400 block of West Birchfield.
Police and SWAT units are on scene. The suspect has not yet been arrested.
6:45 a.m.
According to Yakima Police 3 people are dead after an early morning shooting on Nob Hill Blvd and a fourth person has been injured.
YPD Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found three gunshot victims.
According to YPD's initial investigation the shooting appears to be random. The suspect fired inside the Circle K and then moved across the street to the Arco station and fired into a car. The suspect then left eastbound on Nob Hill Blvd.
The suspect is not in custody and is considered dangerous. They are believed to be in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan according to the YPD.
Police do have surveillance video from inside the Circle K and eye witness accounts.
Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate the shooting.
According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
