SELAH - Three people are dead and one person is recovering after Selah Police found the family unconscious in their home.
Police and Fire department responded to a call about a an unresponsive family just after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Crews performed CPR on the two adults and one child who were unconscious in the home, but pronounced them dead at the scene.
The fourth family member was responsive and taken to the hospital for her injuries. SPD says she is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators are still determining the cause of death, but believe the deaths are related to carbon monoxide poisoning.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available, we'll be sure to keep you updated.