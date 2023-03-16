KITTITAS COUNTY.-
Three people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car and semi crashed on I-90 about nine miles west of Cle Elum.
I-90 will remain closed at least until this afternoon according to the Department of Transportation.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a semi truck in the westbound lane of I-90 crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic and hit another car.
The truck driver headed westbound, a 43-year-old Pasco man, was uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the car that was driving eastbound, Justin Poole,40, of Yakima died at the scene. Michaela Buckholt,27, of Yakima and a 10-year-old child who were in the car also died at the scene.
Next-of-kin has been completed by the WSP.
A 36-year-old Yakima woman and a 6-year-old child were also in the car and were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.
I-90 will remain is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
