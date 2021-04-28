3 Rivers Community Foundation gives $415,000 in Grants to improve housing, food insecurity, and mental health

TRI-CITIES, WA - 3 Rivers Community Foundation has been been selected to distribute approximately $415,000 in grants to nonprofits in Benton and Franklin counties to impact the social determinants of heath.
This funding is made available through the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health Fund in collaboration with the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance and 3 Rivers Community Foundation.
The application is now available HERE and the deadline for applications is May 15th, 2021 at 5pm.
“3RCF is grateful to have the opportunity to support large scale projects that can really move the needle on these critical issues,” says Abbey Cameron, Executive Director of 3 Rivers Community Foundation. “It is crucial for the health of community to create funding opportunities to focus on these key factors. We have incredible nonprofits who know how to address these social determinants of health, and we are thrilled to be able to support them.”
For this grant opportunity, the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance has identified the following Social Determinants of Health. Submitted proposals must address one of these areas of focus:
- Housing - with an emphasis on supportive housing for those living with an addiction or mental health issues
- Housing - with an emphasis on housing for homeless middle and high school age youth
- Food Insecurity/Providing healthy food options for youth - expanding school-based programs
- Food Insecurity/Providing healthy food options for youth - Create convenient centers that provide free or low-cost healthy food where youth gather
- Food Insecurity/Providing healthy food options for youth - Adding/encouraging mobile or pop-up markets
- Behavioral Health - Additional licensed practitioners to improve access to services
- Behavioral Health - Suicide prevention measures for teens and adult men between the ages of 30-60
- Behavioral Health - Support for the regional confidential tip line
“The Benton-Franklin Community Health Alliance (BFCHA) is honored to work with 3 Rivers Community Foundation to bring these resources to our community,” says Kirk Williamson, Program Manager of BFCHA. “More than 100 partner individuals and agencies helped select the target areas for these grants, based on input from the people they serve. We are excited to see the ways they help our community remove barriers to good health.”
