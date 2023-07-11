TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 3 Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) grant applications will open on July 31.
The grants are open to nonprofit organizations across Benton and Franklin Counties. The grants are funded by donations and from a percentage of 3RCF's $8 million endowment according to a press release announcing the application process.
Applications and instructions are available online through 3RCF. The application deadline is Friday, September 15 at 5 p.m.
“Our nonprofit community is feeling the impacts of inflation, in many different ways,” says Abbey Cameron, CEO of 3RCF. “Some organizations are seeing a spike in demand for their services or are having to adapt their programs to reflect increased prices, all of which adds to the stress of staying in operation. 3RCF purposefully offers a broad call for applications to try to put dollars where they are needed.”
3RCF will offer two ZOOM calls for organizations hoping to apply for grants. The first call on July 26 (9:00 AM) will focus on how to complete the online grant form. The second on August 2 (9:00 AM) will answer Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) applicants have about the grant cycle process.
