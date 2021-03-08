TRI-CITIES, WA - 3 Rivers Community Foundation (3RCF) is once again offering another round of grant funding to support nonprofits in the community.
5013c nonprofits in Benton and Franklin counties who are responding to or have been impacted by COVID-19 may apply for a grant by March 31st, 2021.
The maximum grant award is $10,000. Organizations that have applied previously are eligible to apply again if they have expended previous funds or have additional needs.
The application can be found at here. To make a donation to 3RCF visit https://threeriverscf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.
This fund, which opened in April 2020 has already distributed over $153,000. This is an opportunity to apply for an additional $53,000 in funding.
“The nonprofit community in Benton and Franklin counties has faced unforeseeable challenges and have had to pivot what they do and how they do it almost on a dime,” says 3RCF Executive Director Abbey Cameron. “Faced with increased demand for services, loss of volunteer hours, and critical safety restrictions they have adapted with ingenuity and care to continue to deliver services. Those changes have costs, and we are grateful to our donors who have made this funding possible.”