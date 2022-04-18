3 Rivers Community Foundation provided a record-breaking $1.18 million in grants in 2021

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The 3 Rivers Community Foundation announced that 2021 was a record-breaking year with $1.18 million in grants allocated toward 103 organizations, the majority of which were local nonprofits.
“2021 was a busy year by any standard,” said executive director Abbey Cameron. “We were able to utilize our experience in grantmaking to funnel support where it was needed most, sometimes very quickly! We couldn’t do this without our donors. We are fortunate to work with individuals and couples from across our community who are charitably-minded and we treasure the opportunity to get to know them and help them achieve their charitable goals.”
3CRF was able to offer grants on a variety of different levels, just as its donors can contribute on a variety of different levels.
It has multiple application-based grant cycles, some general, some COVID-19-related and one through the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health, focused on housing, food insecurity and mental health access. Family Health and Wellness Foundation Funds focus on improving family wellness. Other options include designated and donor-directed grants.
