WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Police responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Sprague Ave around 8:35 a.m. on February 17.
Both Garrison Middle School and Lincoln High School were both locked down during the incident.
A 41-year-old male victim flagged police down as they arrived on scene. The victim reported that two 18-year-old male suspects that were known to him entered his home.
One of the suspects had a gun and the two attempted to rob the homeowner. According to WWPD the homeowner chased the two suspects out of the house.
When the suspects were outside the one with the gun turned and fired two shots toward the house. No one was hit when the shots were fired and the suspects drove away.
The lockdowns at the schools were lifted around 8:50 a.m. according to the WWPD.
The vehicle that the two suspects fled in was found by police in the Walla Walla High parking lot around 11:12 a.m. One suspect got out of the car and ran, but was apprehended off campus.
The second suspect was arrested inside Walla Walla High.
The two suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault in the 1st degree and attempted robbery. A female juvenile was also taken into custody as an accomplice according to the WWPD.
