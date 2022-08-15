PASCO, Wash.-
Three teens from the Tri-Cities are charged with murder in connection with a recent shooting.
The three 18 year-olds are suspected of being part of a shooting on August, 6th, in West Pasco, that killed a 20 year old man and left another wounded.
According to documents filed in Franklin County Superior Court, Osman Morales-Salto of Pasco, Angel Garcia of Kennewick, and Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, have all been charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 1st Degree.
The maximum sentence for 2nd Degree Murder is life in prison. The three suspects are each being held on $250,000 bond.
Pasco Police responded to the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive on August, 6th, for a weapons complaint. On the way to the scene Officers received numerous reports of gunshots.
Upon arrival Police found two victims. Denali Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds, and Caiden Gawith had a gunshot wound to the chest and lower abdomen, near his right hip.
According to court documents the two victims approached a white Nissan Altima occupied by three males, a verbal argument ensued and a man exited the rear of the car and began firing.
Anderson reportedly returned fire before being killed.
Gawith positively identified the three teens arrested as the shooters.
The three suspects will appear at a preliminary hearing in Franklin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. today.
This is a developing story and we will work to provide updates as more information becomes available.
