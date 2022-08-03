YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside.
Although shots were fired, no one was hurt.
Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers responded to shots being fired at a house in Yakima County, near Sunnyside.
The homeowner was the same person whose car was shot at earlier that evening.
There were a lot of people at the residence and gunshots came from both the home and the suspect's car parked outside.
One person died of a gunshot wound and the individual whose car was shot earlier, was transported to the hospital.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office thinks both shootings are related, however, they don't have any suspects at this time.
No motive for the shootings has been established.
Sunnyside, Granger, and Grandview Police are assisting the Yakima County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. Fire District 5 is using a drone to aid in the investigation.
A third shooting took place in Toppenish, leaving one person hurt.
There is no further information at this time concerning the circumstances of the shooting, or the condition of the person hurt.
