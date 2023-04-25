KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A family near Umptanum called 911 early Tuesday morning reporting their three-year-old daughter had wandered away from their home near steep canyons.
Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies helped in the search with Search and Rescue bringing tracking dogs to find the girl. Aerial drones were launched along with an infrared camera before finding the toddler in brush.
The girl was 300 yards away from her home after walking for two hours before being found.
