BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A 911 report from a driver of an electrical odor and smoke coming from his car. The man tried to slow the fire with water but flames had already spread to a nearby field.
30 acres of a dry wheat field caught fire and prompted four agencies to respond to the fire.
Property owners report an estimated $10,000 in damages, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a home and communications tower.
No one was injured in the fire.
