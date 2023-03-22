- Importance of having stamina in this job: 66

- Level of stamina required: 55

- Average earnings 2021: $55,290 annually; $26.58 hourly

- 2021 employment: 326,100

- Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average)

Firefighters must have tons of stamina for running into and out of burning buildings, rescuing people and pets, preserving property, and carrying heavy loads weighing 75 pounds or more. Running up and down stairs, climbing ladders, hauling hoses, and using axes and other equipment are all common: The job calls for extreme aerobic activity.