YAKIMA, WA - Food insecurity is something many people struggle with, especially during the holidays.
Hunger might be a taboo topic that not a lot of people want to talk about, but many people struggle with it.
1 in 6 Washington kids live in a household that faces challenges with putting enough food on the table.
"At the height of the pandemic food insecurity nearly tripled in the state, things have begun to level out in some regards" said Laura Hamilton, Chief Advancement Officer at Northwest Harvest. "If you look at certain data, one in 11 households in Washington state is facing food insecurity."
Right now, things they are doing to help combat the issue...
"Distributing approximately 30 million pounds of nutritious food throughout the state."
By doing that they have partnered with PepsiCo to bring food to local communities.
"Pepsi-co is a brand new partner of ours and we're proud to partner with them through their food for good program" said Hamilton. "I know the program has been running for over a decade."
PepsiCo said they really want to work with organizations at local level and partner with teams that are already helping communities.
By participating in the food bank, you don't need to prove to be at poverty level or show that you are struggling.
"The majority of Washingtonians are working one, two or even three jobs, they are housed and it's difficult for them to make ends meet" said Hamilton.
By having this option for families, this could give some sort of relief for them.
"Families throughout Yakima Valley and the Tri-city area are increasingly facing food insecurity" said Hamilton. "Northwest Harvest partners with approximately 26 food banks, meal programs, food pantries to make sure that we can get nutritious food to your community to these communities."
If you are looking for a food bank in your area, click HERE.