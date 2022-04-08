YAKIMA, Wash. —
A 30-year-old Kennewick man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian for possession and intention to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. David Reyes, aka “Lil’ Monster” of the Sureno Gang, will also face five years of federal supervised release.
Court information shows that Reyes was arrested for drug trafficking in March 2021 while under Washington Department of Corrections supervision.
Reyes’ home was searched on March 11, when officers found fentanyl-laced pills, about 350 grams of methamphetamine, 280 grams of heroin, a digital scale and several thousand dollars.
“The fact that Mr. Reyes previously served time in prison was no deterrent to reoffending,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Donald M. Voiret. “This sentence will keep him from distributing drugs into our communities for the next decade.”
The case was prosecuted through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program, with investigation by Pasco Police Department, Washington DOC and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force in Tri-Cities. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin A. Baunsgard.
