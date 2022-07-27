KENNEWICK, Wash.-
300 backpacks filled with essential items for foster children have been donated to four regional non-profits by Numerica Credit Union.
"We wanted to make a tangible impact on children and teens in our community during a time that is particularly challenging in their lives," said Kelly Ferguson, Numerica's Chief Administration Officer.
Beautifully Inspired, a Tri-Cities based non-profit, was one of the organizations receiving backpacks. They requested school supplies for their upcoming back-to-school event.
Numerica stepped up to shop for the backpacks, fill them, and hand deliver them.
"We're very excited about the backpacks that are filled with supplies for our kids heading back to school," said Brooke Lamberson, Beautifully Inspired's founder.
