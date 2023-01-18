OLYMPIA, Wash.-

Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work the spring, summer and fall outdoor seasons in parks across the state.

Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in Washington's forests, deserts, beaches and other locations.

According to a Washington State Parks press release park aides may register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and maintain facilities.

They also may staff park offices, assist visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs. Park aides work in one large park or cover an area with several small parks. Each senior park aide leads a team of park aides.

Applications are open now through August. According to Washington State Parks aides earn $16.61 to $19.09 an hour, and senior park aides earn $17.79 to $20.98 an hour, depending on qualifications and experience.

More information and online applications can be accessed at Parks Aide Jobs. Staff testimony and other details are available in this video.