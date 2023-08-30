States that grow the most vegetables

When it comes to their daily greens, many Americans like to shop local. Unlike fruits, the U.S. is able to grow most of the vegetables it consumes domestically, and the market for home-grown produce has boomed over the past decade. Since the USDA began keeping an inventory of farmers markets across the U.S. nearly 10 years ago, the number of recorded markets has increased to 8,720, with total estimated annual sales ringing in at $1 billion.

No matter where you live, however, it is likely that the sprouts and spuds you're perusing down the street were grown in one of just a select handful of locations. Ten states were responsible for 79% of U.S. vegetable sales in 2017; among those states, California on its own accounted for 42%. Among the vegetables that are imported, about three out of every four pounds of international vegetables come from Mexico.

Stacker cited data from the Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Census, most recently completed in 2017, to identify the states producing the most vegetables. A few important caveats to note: Data on acreage for Kansas and Nevada was not available, so these two states are listed as unranked with information on the number of farms. States are ranked by the harvested acreage of vegetables for fresh consumption, rather than processing. Items like potatoes are considered vegetables, but often go on to processing rather than produce aisle sales, and are thus not counted amongst statewide vegetable sales.

Read on to find out how much your state contributes to the number of fresh veggies on shelves at markets across the U.S.

 AZP Worldwide // Shutterstock

 OLYMPIA, Wash.-  The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $266 million investment into renewable energy. 

“These once-in-a-generation investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy-efficient technologies create new markets and deliver real cost savings for our small and mid-sized agricultural operations and Main Street businesses, building and keeping wealth in rural America,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.

The $266 million investment will go to 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states. to help small businesses lower energy costs and generate new income. 

“The USDA is partnering with 34 businesses all across our state with nearly $6 million of investments in renewable energy production," said Helen Price Johnson, State Director for USDA Rural Development in Washington State.

The recipients of funding today are applicants of the Rural Energy for America Program

The 34 businesses announced today will save $678,900 on utility bills according to the USDA. 

The recipients of the investment are: 

Kittitas County: 

  • Pautzuke Bait Company Inc. Received $87,760

Walla Walla County: 

  • Figgins Properties LLC received $77,704
  • Walla Walla Foundry Inc. received $129,829
  • Leonetti Cellar LLC received $160,052

Yakima County: 

  • Borton & Sons Inc. received $393,408
  • Byron Automation LLC received $79,068
  • Moxee Dairy LLC received $249,000
  • Leo Gasseling & Sons Inc. received $500,000
  • Borton Fruit Zillah Plant LLC received $393,408
  • Portco Corporation received $259,748
  • Portco Corporation received $67,411

 Grant County: 

  • Royal Dairy LLC received $415,000
  • Country Morning Farms LLC received $249,000

 Island County: 

  • Mutiny Bay Blues LLC received $78,800
  • Arndt Property Management LLC received $23,760

 Jefferson County: 

  • Center Valley Orchard LLC received $30,726

 Lewis County: 

  • Rocinante Resources LLC received $109,327

 San Juan County: 

  • Bayhead Farms LLC received $38,928
  • Free Horse Farm received $5,831
  • Warm Valley Farm received $11,888

 Skagit County: 

  • Rootabaga Country LLC received $78,449
  • Sakata Seed America Inc. received $979,000
  • Willow Bridge LLC received $101,444
  • Kimberly Burrows dba Upriver Discovery received $10,931

 Spokane County: 

  • Share Farm Inc. received $206,570 

 Thurston County: 

  • Craft District LLC received $96,492
  • Broadfields Farm LLC received $29,600
  • Fourth Steet Investors LLC received $75,188
  • Thompson Properties LLC received $137,021

 Wahkiakum County: 

  • All Mimsy Were the Borogoves LLC received $69,200

 Whitman County: 

  • Pullman Disposal Service Inc. received $92,840

 Whatcom County: 

  • Empyrean Farm LLC received $11,542

 Cowlitz County: 

  • DHT Corporation received $102,432