OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $266 million investment into renewable energy.
“These once-in-a-generation investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy-efficient technologies create new markets and deliver real cost savings for our small and mid-sized agricultural operations and Main Street businesses, building and keeping wealth in rural America,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.
The $266 million investment will go to 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states. to help small businesses lower energy costs and generate new income.
“The USDA is partnering with 34 businesses all across our state with nearly $6 million of investments in renewable energy production," said Helen Price Johnson, State Director for USDA Rural Development in Washington State.
The recipients of funding today are applicants of the Rural Energy for America Program
The 34 businesses announced today will save $678,900 on utility bills according to the USDA.
The recipients of the investment are:
Kittitas County:
- Pautzuke Bait Company Inc. Received $87,760
Walla Walla County:
- Figgins Properties LLC received $77,704
- Walla Walla Foundry Inc. received $129,829
- Leonetti Cellar LLC received $160,052
Yakima County:
- Borton & Sons Inc. received $393,408
- Byron Automation LLC received $79,068
- Moxee Dairy LLC received $249,000
- Leo Gasseling & Sons Inc. received $500,000
- Borton Fruit Zillah Plant LLC received $393,408
- Portco Corporation received $259,748
- Portco Corporation received $67,411
Grant County:
- Royal Dairy LLC received $415,000
- Country Morning Farms LLC received $249,000
Island County:
- Mutiny Bay Blues LLC received $78,800
- Arndt Property Management LLC received $23,760
Jefferson County:
- Center Valley Orchard LLC received $30,726
Lewis County:
- Rocinante Resources LLC received $109,327
San Juan County:
- Bayhead Farms LLC received $38,928
- Free Horse Farm received $5,831
- Warm Valley Farm received $11,888
Skagit County:
- Rootabaga Country LLC received $78,449
- Sakata Seed America Inc. received $979,000
- Willow Bridge LLC received $101,444
- Kimberly Burrows dba Upriver Discovery received $10,931
Spokane County:
- Share Farm Inc. received $206,570
Thurston County:
- Craft District LLC received $96,492
- Broadfields Farm LLC received $29,600
- Fourth Steet Investors LLC received $75,188
- Thompson Properties LLC received $137,021
Wahkiakum County:
- All Mimsy Were the Borogoves LLC received $69,200
Whitman County:
- Pullman Disposal Service Inc. received $92,840
Whatcom County:
- Empyrean Farm LLC received $11,542
Cowlitz County:
- DHT Corporation received $102,432
