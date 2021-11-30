YAKIMA, WA - The end of an era has begun, a technological era that is.
Think back almost 20 years ago when Blackberry and Nokia phones were the talk of the town, according to technology advances, now that's old news.
3G first released in 2002, It's now about to be permanently shut down as 5G starts to take over.
So what does this mean for you?
Well AT&T says its 3G service will shutdown February 2022, Verizon says their 3G network will be gone by the end of next year, T-Mobile says they will retire all of its 3G networks including its merger with Sprint in 2022.
Phones, Tablets, Security Systems and most technology that used 3G, mostly made between 2002 and 2009 will no longer be supported.
This is a huge phase out of older technology allowing for the expansion of newer technology.
The good thing about this is, most people have phones, tablets and security systems that are newer than 2009.
However, most phones affected by the shutdown are going to be iPhones before the iPhone 6 and several older galaxy models, AT&T has a complete list of what devices won't be able to make phone calls.
This shutdown also affects 4G phones that do not support the HD voice feature.
When I reached out to CTIA that represents the us wireless communication industry they gave me a statement saying...
"Thanks to billions of dollars of investment by the wireless industry, more than 99% of Americans have access to three or more 4g/LTE networks, and 5g networks are coming online for more communities across the country every day. Wireless providers have successfully transitioned customers from old to new generations before, and the same consumer-focused transition is happening right now. 3G customers should reach out to their providers to find out more information and discuss options."
The FCC is advising people if they think they have a model that runs off of 3G to visit their wireless carrier to determine what devices are impacted and come up with a plan, it could be as simple as a software update.
One other thing to think about, once 3G is expired if you have an older phone around they won't even be able to dial 911.
It might be a smart thing to check out 5G devices as a Christmas present this holiday season.